(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The ANNA Shelter and Sonic Drive-In are inviting the public to come enjoy a frozen treat and help a furry friend find their forever home next Thursday.

Sonic Drive-In, located at 5800 Peach Street by the Millcreek Mall, announced they are partnering with the ANNA Shelter to host an adoption event for puppies and adult dogs on July 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

People can stop by for a quick meal or ice cream and can go home with a new friend.

Sonic also said they will be donating all pup cup sales during the month of July to the ANNA Shelter to help the shelter continue its mission of providing animals with a safe home.

For more information on the ANNA Shelter as well as more animals up for adoption, check out their website here.