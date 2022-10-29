Gracylane at the Millcreek Mall hosted a party with the purpose of benefiting breast cancer.

They had basket raffles, a flower tribute and refreshments, but the star of the show was Tucker. He’s a rescue dog who was set up in front of the shop where people could donate one dollar for “puppy kisses” from Tucker.

“Tucker, he’s just so great with people, especially little kids. We came up with this idea last year, and people can’t pass up petting a dog or getting a kiss from a dog. It’s just something fun we can do, and it makes people smile too,” said Tom Gober, owner, Gracylane.

Proceeds raised go to the Vera Bradley Breast Cancer Foundation.