A local coffee shop celebrated its one year anniversary on Tuesday.

Purrista Cat Cafe in downtown Erie first opened its doors in February 2022. The cafe has a room that allows customers to greet cats that are up for adoption.

The owner of the cafe said she wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without support from the community. She added that in just one year, more than 100 cats have been adopted through the cafe.

“Even before I opened, I had so many people in the community from fundraising to coming in here and actually painting walls. It’s just amazing how far it’s come, and they’re ready for it,” said Dena Rupp, owner, Purrista Cat Cafe. “The community spoke and said they wanted something cool like this. They love animals, so it’s been a great ride and I couldn’t do it without them.”

Rupp hopes that she’ll continue to serve the community and help more cats find permanent homes.