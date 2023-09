Attention wine lovers! The 42nd annual North East Wine Fest is kicking off on Friday, Sept. 22.

The celebration features a variety of wines from renowned vineyards, all in one place. This popular event will take place at Gibson Park starting at 4 p.m.

Winefest will also feature live music performances. On average they get about 15,000 visitors from Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and even from Canada.

The North East Chamber of Commerce is organizing the event.