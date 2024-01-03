A local business celebrated its record-breaking donation fundraising in 2023.

Andora’s Bubble Tea Shop raised over $10,000 for various causes and nonprofits last year. It’s the first time they’ve broken the $10,000 threshold, and they’re proud of the support they receive.

“Erie is super fortunate to have so many nonprofits helping the people of Erie, helping the animals of Erie, and other community assets that we are very happy that we could use our business to help donate to those causes. Of course, that’s all thanks to our customers,” said Rora Steinmetz, owner of Andora’s Bubble Tea Shop.

Other organizations that received support include the Northwest PA Pride Alliance and the Erie Zoo.