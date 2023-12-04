Organizers are calling the 6th annual Stuff the Bus Toy Drive a “monumental record-breaking success!”

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority and Toys for Tots partnered up last week to collect toys for local children in need. The goal: to stuff the Bayliner Trolley parked at the Millcreek Mall.

Their result? Mission accomplished! Area residents showed up in droves, fully stuffing the bus with toys sure to delight children on Christmas morning.

Distribution by the U.S. Marine Corps. began last weekend and will continue this weekend at the former Office Max in the Millcreek Mall.

Over 20,000 toys were distributed to over 6,000 children in the Erie area last year. This year, even more will be distributed.

Due to the high number of families in need, pre-registration by families in need is required.

Scan the QR code below or go to this website to pre-register.