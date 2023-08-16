The Tamarack Wildlife Center and the Pennsylvania Game Commission released a bald eagle back into the wild Wednesday after recovering from a gunshot wound.

“Ares”, the 2.5-year-old eagle, has been in treatment since June 4 at the wildlife center after being found near Panama, New York.

Carol Holmgren, the center’s executive director, said that his injury was severe and the eagle had a terrible soft tissue injury as well as a “nasty” fracture.

With treatment, medication, physical therapy and reconditioning, Ares returned to the open skies.

“His recovery is made possible by everybody who supports our center, but also it’s a validation that we have done a really good job. He would not be going free if we had not tended his wounds, stabilized his fracture and done a good job with physical therapy,” said Holmgren.

She added that it’s important to remember that it’s illegal to shoot at migratory birds.