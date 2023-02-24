(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, with the support of community partners, has achieved its goal of installing 2.5 million free smoke alarms across the United States, according to a release.

Since launching in October 2014, the campaign has saved at least 1,583 lives nationwide — including 45 people in the Greater Pennsylvania Region — from the threat of home fires, which claimed seven lives every day in the U.S. Most often, these tragedies occur in homes without working smoke alarms.

“We are proud of our incredible work with community partners to help save lives by providing free smoke alarms in Pennsylvania as part of the national Home Fire Campaign,” said Jorge Martinez, CEO, American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania. “This amazing effort has been made possible by every volunteer, donor and supporter who teamed up to care for vulnerable families in our community.”

In Pennsylvania, Red Cross volunteers and partners have:

Installed more than 98,000 free smoke alarms

Educated nearly 90,000 children through youth preparedness programs

The release also states that some fires account for most of the more than 60,000 disasters that the Red Cross responds to annually. So far in 2023, Greater Pennsylvania Red Cross volunteers have helped more than 960 people affected by more than 240 home fires by providing emergency lodging, financial assistance and one-on-one recovery support.

How can you get involved?

The Red Cross asks those wanting to help to become a volunteer or make a financial donation to prepare, respond and help families recover from home fires.

You can also help by testing your smoke alarms monthly and practicing your two-minute home fire escape plan. Additional safety tips are available at redcross.org/fire.