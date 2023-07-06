A local university is announcing the first-ever Esports gaming opportunity for students in the tri-county area.

Gannon University is partnering with Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5 and Velocity Network Incorporated to bring a brand new Esports tournament to the region.

During the week of CelebrateErie, the university will host the inaugural Flagship City Esports Invitational called “The Battle of Lake Erie.”

Brad Whitman, the executive director of Northwest Tri-County IU5, said the organization works with 17 school districts to support gaming clubs and groups.

“We’re involved very heavily with our districts and their Esports programs, and I know in talking with numerous superintendents that those clubs are very excited to have an event like this and looking forward to it coming in August,” said Whitman.