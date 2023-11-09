The Barber National Institute is celebrating the beginning of a $3 million renovation project.

Renovations will be starting for the institute’s pool and natatorium within the next two weeks. They have been raising money for the last two years and plan to have all the funds after their Barber Ball event on Dec. 9.

Some work includes adding changing rooms for families, new stands for parents, and making the space ADA-accessible.

Their current pool was constructed more than 40 years ago and is one of the nation’s first moveable floors that could be raised and lowered to meet varying needs.

“We want to continue to be a partner here. We want to give back to the people that support us and we want to give back to the families that need us the most, so that’s what we’re here to do. This is just one of the major milestones in our lengthy history,” said Patrick Barber, senior vice president of the Barber National Institute.

The renovation is projected to be complete by June 2024.