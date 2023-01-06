A family-friendly downtown attraction continues to undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation. In June, the public will be invited into its new building.

Representatives of the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum said the renovations will have an impact on the lives of children in the area.

The museum in downtown Erie is undergoing major renovations, and representatives said they plan to invite community members into their new building in June. Once that part is open, they will begin renovations on the existing building.

“This is a children’s museum that you would see in any big city, and this is our time, right? The money that’s being put into downtown Erie, I mean, it’s amazing. What’s being done in this four-block radius in the next couple of years, you won’t even recognize downtown Erie,” said Ainslie Brosig, executive director, ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum.

Brosig said the entire top floor is going to be the “My Erie” exhibit, which will be like a town for children to explore including a grocery store, a farm, a pet vet exhibit, a stage and much more.

She added that there will also be a Niagara ship replica that is about 25 feet tall that kids can climb aboard.

“We know that the kids in our community need places like children’s museums, and we are so excited for what is to come. We are so proud we’re bringing state-of-the-art exhibits. We’re spending $6 million on the exhibits alone,” Brosig continued.

One mother who visits frequently with her children said she believes the expansion will benefit kids in the area.

“We have been to ones in Virginia Beach and Texas and other places where we have traveled and they are quite large. Each one has something different for the kids to learn at, so to see this expanding like that really makes me happy, because they learn a lot here, and it’s all hands-on. It’s awesome for them, plus it’s fun for us,” said Trisha Volz, visiting the museum.

The museum started this $17 million project in April of last year, when the entire renovation is complete it will create an additional 30 jobs downtown.