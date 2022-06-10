State Representative Bob Merski is helping seniors 65 or older apply for bus passes in Wesleyville Friday.

Seniors at the Wesleyville Borough Hall are applying for EMTA passes, which allows them to use the bus for free.

Representative Merski will also visit the Harborcreek Municipal Building until 1 p.m.

Rep. Merski says it’s important for seniors to have access to transportation, and for these passes to be accessible to them as well.

“The biggest thing they’re saying is ‘thank goodness that you came to us, because we couldn’t get to you.’ So we’re really glad to be out in the community, and of course with gas prices being high, that is another motivating factor for a lot of people. The busses are reliable, they’re free for seniors 65 and older,” said Bob Merski, State Representative.

EMTA will host the opening of their new facility located on East 14th Street on Tuesday, June 14.