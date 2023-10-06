Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Drive on down to Buffalo Road tomorrow as another round of license plate replacements will be underway.

State Representative Bob Merski is co-hosting a drive-through event with the Pennsylvania State Police Troop E on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old Kmart plaza at 4401 Buffalo Road.

“Our office prides itself on providing outstanding constituent service, and this weekend’s license plate replacement event is another example of making state government conveniently accessible to the residents of Erie,” said Rep. Merski.

The purpose is to help motorists learn whether they need a new license plate and to help them apply for a free replacement if it is determined to be illegible.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to PennDOT, a license plate is deemed illegible when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity.

Residents should bring their license plate, driver’s license and vehicle registration card to the event. It is a free event. No registration is required.

Pennsylvania officials have been making it a habit of hosting license plate replacement events this year to help streamline the process for residents.

State Rep. Bob Merski previously held an event on May 31 at the AAA Erie office. State Rep. Jake Banta hosted an event at the Stancliff Hose Company in Waterford on Aug. 7.

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro held an event on Aug. 18 at his district office in Millcreek and again on Sept. 28 at the Kmart Plaza on West 26th Street and Sterrettania Road in Millcreek.

“Our commonwealth’s law enforcement work tirelessly each day to ensure everyone’s collective safety on our roadways, and ensuring motorists’ license plates are legible allows them to concentrate their efforts on other safety issues pertaining to vehicular travel,” Merski said.

Anyone with questions can call Merski’s office at 814-455-6319.