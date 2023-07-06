A national research program working to create the most comprehensive health database in the country was in Erie on Thursday.

“All of Us” Pennsylvania — It’s a research program of the National Institutes of Health set up shop at the Blasco Memorial Library and looked to enroll participants.

Organizers of the program took participants’ measurements, blood samples and DNA which will be added to a database that will then help medical experts better understand disease and create better medicines that can be tailored in the individual.

“The number one benefit, especially from what I hear from participants, like their main motivator for joining us, is just to be part of this great program. A lot of them will come to me and tell me, ‘I have an auto-immune disease’ or ‘someone in my family had cancer,’ and I really want that to change,” said Emily Roser, University of Pittsburgh.

“All of Us” Pennsylvania is hoping to get one million participants for their research.