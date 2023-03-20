(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Everybody loves free stuff, and to commemorate the return of spring, Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard is offering a free Italian ice.

The free Italian ice will be given away in a promotional size. For a $1 upcharge (a Rita’s Facebook post said cash-only), a custard topper can be added to the free Italian ice. A promotional flyer says, “Our favorite flavor is free,” and the Gore Road Rita’s post notes that the free flavor will change throughout the day.

Rita’s also announced it has unveiled a new gummy bear flavor.

Rita’s on Gore Road is located at 1406 W. Gore Road in Millcreek Township. It is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rita’s on State Street is located at 427 State Street in Erie. It is open from noon to 7 p.m.