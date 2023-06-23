Cambridge Springs came alive as the tradition of the Riverside Music Festival returned to the borough on Friday.

The free and family-focused event is held at various locations throughout Cambridge Springs, but the main stage is at the Riverside Golf Course. Darin Foltz, the CEO of Riverside Golf, talked about the festival’s impact on the community.

“I think the importance of it is just tradition, history and recognizing that there are so many good places still and that there is so much heart — especially in smaller communities like this,” said Foltz.

The Riverside Music Festival continues every night through Sunday, June 25.