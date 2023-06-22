Cambridge Springs will come alive Thursday night and through the weekend as the Riverside Music Festival returns.

The event will be held at locations throughout Cambridge Springs, but the main stage is at Riverside Golf Course. Other locations include Marcy Park and The Villa.

This is a free and family-focused event. In fact, the event is even set to feature a kid-fronted band.

“Bring a chair. Bring a blanket. We’ve taken our driving range and turned the entire driving range into the open-air area. So, the stage is actually elevated, so there’s not a bad seat. But there is shuttle service, so there’s shuttling from downtown, Cambridge Springs at Marcy Park, out here to our facility. So, you can park downtown and get a ride out here or we’ve got plenty of parking here at the grounds,” Darin Foltz, CEO Riverside Golf

The festival will be held each night through Sunday.