An all-wheel, roll-in rally is being held for veterans all weekend long.

Roll-in for Veterans All Wheel event is a charity event that will raise money for the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie and Meals on Wheels veteran program. The three-day event will feature live music, vendors, food and beverages, and a rally.

The assistant general manager of Harley Davidson of Erie said they hope to continue doing events to support veterans.

“For many years we’ve sponsored veteran events, and it means a whole lot to us because the veterans have done so many things over the years and for many years back, and it’s very important for us to support them, give them a helping hand any time we can,” said Jill McFarland, assistant general manager at Harley Davidson of Erie.

Roll-in for Veterans began Friday night at 5 p.m. at the Erie Sports Center.