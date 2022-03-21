(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A paving project on Route 18 is expected to begin next month in Crawford County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), ​a $1.4 million resurfacing project on Route 18 in the Borough of Conneautville will begin April 11, weather permitting.

The project will include resurfacing of 1.36 miles of roadway from the Summerhill Township line to the Spring Township line in Conneautville. Work will include milling, paving, drainage upgrades and ADA curb ramps.

Drivers could encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled flaggers during the paving project.

The contractor is Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc of State College, PA. The contract cost is $1,366,318, which will be paid entirely with state funds.

Work is expected to be completed in July 2022.