Spirits were high in Edinboro Thursday night as hundreds gathered for their annual Light Up Night.

A bright golden glow could be seen emanating from the tree, guiding festively dressed folks into the holiday spirit.

Christmas carols filled the air thanks to a band and choir from the General McLane School District.

And if that didn’t get you in the holiday spirit, dozens of Santas ran to work off last year’s cookies during the “Santa Sprint.”

“It’s getting better and better, you know, this sprint aspect of it is picking up a little bit. But the lights? People all just love that. And who doesn’t love Santa, right?” said Tim Thompson, a Santa Sprint participant.

The lighting of the tree has been a tradition in Edinboro for the last 30 years.