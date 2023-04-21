Local farmers are reminding drivers on the roadways to remain patient as the farming season begins in northwest Pennsylvania.

Rural Road Safety Week is kicking off across the state and drivers can expect to see large machinery take to the roads.

Nick Mobilia, the legislative director of the Erie County Farm Bureau, said when drivers are approaching a tractor on a two-lane road, they are being asked to not try to pass them.

All of the tractors will have a bright orange sign on the back to indicate that it is a slow-moving vehicle and that the vehicle is going under 25 mph.

Mobilia added advice is given to farmers to also help make the roadways safer for all during the farming season.

“When you’re going down a road and you get a lot of cars behind you, if you find a place you can get off the road, pull off and let everybody by so we aren’t taking unnecessary chances of trying to pass one of these things. Because if you look at it, when it’s all closed up, the visibility of the operator is terrible,” Mobilia said.

A reminder from Mobilia: If drivers cannot see the operator – the operator cannot see you.