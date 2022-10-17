According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 10 million people a year are victims of domestic violence in the United States.

On Monday, the Erie community had the opportunity to hear one woman’s story… a woman who didn’t survive her abuser.

“Finding Jenn’s Voice” is the story of Jennifer Snyder of Allentown, PA, who was murdered in 2011 as a result of an abusive relationship. Her story is just one of many that depict abuse by an intimate partner and by sharing that story, survivors and supporters hope to spread awareness about what a controlling and abusive relationship looks like.

SafeNet is leading the charge to support those in need this October, which is domestic violence awareness month.

“You can call us, just say, ‘I think I might be in a domestic violence situation. This is what our relationship looks like. We have a lot of arguments.’ And we can ask you some questions to screen for power and control and then give you some helpful tips on things you can do. Anybody can become a victim,” said Robyn Young, executive director, SafeNet.

Not everyone in an abusive relationship is ready to leave it right away, so even if you want to stay, SafeNet can help you to stay safe while navigating your situation. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, intimate partner violence impacts over 12 million people every year.

Domestic violence awareness is obviously an incredibly important and sensitive issue, but coupled with the power of filmmaking, people can really learn a lot.

“Film can be used as a tool to inform audiences and really empower them in their lives. You may not know a woman in your life that is going through this, but it can certainly empower you to ask more questions,” said Erika Berlin, executive director, film society of NWPA. “This film is an opportunity to see through a story that we all can help each other. We all can help the women in our lives.”

The audience had the chance to partake in an open discussion about the film and domestic violence as a whole following the film. If you or anyone you know is impacted by domestic violence, SafeNet provides 24/7 support, and you can contact them on their website.