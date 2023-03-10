The snow may be coming down, but that is not stopping the festivities for the weekend.

The Saint Patrick’s Day parade will kick off on Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m. starting from 10th Street and ending at Fourth Street. This is the second year back from COVID and the parade is complete with over 55 participants.

The events and marketing director of Erie Downtown Partnership said that they have discussed the snow with the city and their weather team. They are confident that downtown will be ready for the parade.

“This year, we’re really hoping to make Perry Square the destination for cheerleading troops to stop and do routines. Dance troops and bands can stop and play music, so if you’d like to see those performances and if you’d like to hear about the floats, try to get around Perry Square. We’re going to be announcing all that stuff from the stage,” said Dave Tamulonis of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The Downtown Partnership reminds people to stay on the sidewalks and not the streets.