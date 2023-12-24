Families in North East caught a glimpse of Santa this Christmas Eve. It’s a tradition for volunteer fire departments in North East to team up to spread holiday cheer.

Fuller Hose Company, Cresent Hose Company and the North East Police Department continued a Christmas tradition.

Santa Claus and others riding on several firetrucks through North East starting on Sunday at noon. One grandfather said it’s his favorite tradition that started with his children and now his daughter is passing it down.

“Since they were little we’ve always done this- long time I’ve lived here 28 years,” said David Irwin.

One family said the North East Community comes together for events like this one during the holiday season.

“It’s great that the grandkids get to see it. I loved it. We have a great town and they’re always doing stuff like this so it’s really nice,” said Maryanne Sprague

Maryann Sprauge said they light up the tree in downtown North East, they have pizza with Santa, and this holiday cheer event. Jim Sprague said all these events get his grandchildren excited for Christmas.

“She’s ready. They’re all ready for tomorrow. And we’re still trying to wrap things,” Jim went on to say.

North East residents have been sharing their photos of Santa on social media, you can see those head to the Fuller Hose Company and Crescent Hose Campany Facebook pages.