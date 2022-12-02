The Community Blood Bank had a special visitor come and help give the gift of life.

Santa Claus donated blood Friday to encourage the community to roll up their sleeves and donate.

The community relations specialist, Erika DePalma, says Mr. and Mrs. Claus will return in a few weeks to give to out gift cards to donors.

DePalma says the blood bank still has a critical need of donors with type O blood, both negative and positive.

“Right now, we are not seeing a huge turnout in donors. It’s holiday season, people are traveling, so donating blood may not be the first thing on your mind, but we’d really love for people to come in and help give the gift of life,” said Erika DePalma, community relations specialist, Community Blood Bank.

DePalma says the blood bank hours will remain the same until holiday hours go into effect.