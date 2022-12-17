Santa Claus himself paid a visit to the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum on Sunday ready to hear what kids at the museum wanted for Christmas.

Families were able to have their pictures taken with Santa and printed on a polaroid camera. From there, they made hand-crafted ornaments out of them.

Kids also participated in STEM activities upstairs. The marketing and events coordinator for the museum explained how their team continues to develop fun and new ways for children to learn.

“How do you break that down to a level where they’re just having fun? We do a lot of play-based learning here at the museum. That’s a lot of our education team doing the research, taking the classes, getting their certifications and really flexing their creative brain. It’s a lot of creativity that goes into making learning fun,” said Olivia Wickline, marketing and events coordinator.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum is also welcoming in the new year with a family-friendly event on Dec. 31 with balloon drops and confetti poppers at noon and 4 p.m.