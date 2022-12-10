Santa Claus left the North Pole and made one last stop before the big night in a couple of weeks.

Kids were invited to Sonic Drive-In at the Millcreek Mall for a free photo with Santa. Good girls and boys were invited to tell the big man their last minute wishes.

He parked his sleigh out front of the fast food restaurant to bring in the holiday spirit. The marketing director of Sonic said you can even be entered to win a PS5 while stopping by.

“We actually started our holiday promotion. Right now we’re giving away a PS5. If you order a combo, you get a little scratch off ticket and bring it back in January and you could walk home with a PS5,” said Rachelle Keller, director of marketing, Sonic Drive-In.

Kids left with festive giftbags after they were done with their visit.