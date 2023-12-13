Usually, they’re on the receiving end, but kids at St. Luke School had a chance to play Santa themselves on Wednesday.

“Santa’s Secret Shop” has taken place at the school for more than 30 years. Hosted by the PTO and lots of volunteers, the event gave students a chance to dress in their holiday finest and shop for the special people in their lives all on their own.

“They can shop from their moms and dads down to their cats and dogs. They get to visit Santa. They get to get their face painted. We have a hot cocoa bar where they can get hot chocolate and cookies. And they can write a letter to Santa,” said Laura Gerow, a volunteer at ‘Santa’s Secret Shop’.

“We’re shopping for our families and friends for Christmas. It’s just a fun way to get into the Christmas spirit and enjoy it and a fun way to shop and do it with your friends,” said Macy Gianelli and Leah Matson, two secret shoppers.

The children also had a chance to wrap their presents and personalize Christmas ornaments to take home.