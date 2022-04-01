A local staple is open for the season and residents are making their way to get ice cream even in the cold weather.

The staff of Sara’s Restaurant are excited to open their doors to the Erie community and begin the spring season.

Staff and employees consider themselves lucky to have customers that look forward to coming to see them for opening day.

As the season continues, the owner is planning to incorporate more things for customers to enjoy.

“We got a few little tweaks. We’re going institute some of them beginning in May, because it’s a little cold right now and we’re training people. So yeah, we got a few surprises, stay tuned,” said Sean Candela, owner, Sara’s Restaurant.

Sara’s current hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will extend as we approach Memorial Day.