Saturday, Sept. 10 marks the end of the sailing season for the U.S. Brig Niagara, as Daysail students board the ship for a special lesson.

Forty Daysail students participated in a trip around the bayfront and out to the lake for an educational program. The students learned about the Battle of Lake Erie and the building of the fleet dating back to 1813.

The captain of Saturday’s Daysail said this season required all hands on board, but he was proud of his crew that pulled together to make it possible.

“We have a great group of volunteers. We have a great staff and because of all of them, we’re able to do this, and I want to thank them and say how proud I am of all the work that’s gone into this sailing season,” said William Sabatini, captain of the U.S. Brig Niagara.

Sabatini said Saturday was an appropriate day to close out the sailing season of the Niagara as it marks the 209th anniversary of the Battle of Lake Erie.