The total solar eclipse will take place on Monday, April 8, 2024, and Erie is the only major city in Pennsylvania that’s going to be in the path of totality.

That’s according to Christine Temple, the director of communications for VisitErie, Temple said that this is a once-in-a-lifetime event and won’t happen in Erie again until 2144.

Erie will be in the path for approximately 4 minutes and was ranked one of the seven best places to watch it on Money Talks News.

VisitErie is expecting to see 65,000 to 250,000 people come to the area.

“All the bed and breakfasts are sold out. Most, if not all the campgrounds are already sold out. Most of the hotels, if they’re not sold out, they’re almost full. If people are thinking of making plans to come and stay overnight, they should really do it now rather than wait,” said Temple.

If you would like information on the best viewing locations or where to get the special eyewear, you can learn more here.