A summer event two years in the making is finally making its way to Perry Square.

The Perry Square Alliance’s Savor the Summer event will take place July 9, showcasing four local restaurants — Molly Brannigan’s Irish Pub, Pineapple Eddie Southern Bistro, Oliver’s and the Erie Club.

Tickets are on sale for $125. Attendees will get complimentary wine tastings, and a four course meal from one of the restaurants.

The event was scheduled for 2020, and the pandemic didn’t allow it to take place in the park…. so they took it on the road.

“We delivered four course meals from Lake City to North East, it had to take two days to do it. So we didn’t want to do that again, not that it wasn’t fun, but the whole point of it was to have it in Perry Square,” said Gloria Knox, Perry Square Alliance.

Savor the Summer is a fundraising event for the Perry Square Alliance. The Alliance works to beautify Perry Square with downtown hanging flower baskets, the giant Christmas tree and fountain topper during the holidays and landscaping for the park and City Hall.

The Breeze Band will be performing live music during Savor the Summer.