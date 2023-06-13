One of Erie’s interactive boat tours is expected to return to the Bayfront this weekend!

The Scallywags Pirate Adventures returned to the water on Tuesday after being away for repairs.

The popular boat tour had to push back its opening after an unfortunate accident. While getting a new paint job, one of the captains on board suffered a medical emergency resulting in the boat running into a piling.

On Wednesday, June 14, at noon, the Coast Guard will come for the boat’s final inspection. Tim Sedney, the owner of Scallywags, explained that the rain held off with just enough time to repair the boat.

“Typically by this time, we are already a month into our season and we’re up and rolling. Now that the kids are out of school, it is almost perfect timing. This is when we get into our busy season, so we’re going to jump right into it and all hands on deck,” said Sedney.

The boat was patched with a bandage and Sedney expects the Scallywags will open Friday, June 16.