Repairs are continuing on one of Erie’s interactive boats with an expected date of its return to the Bayfront.

Tim Sedney, president of Presque Isle Boat Tours, said all parts needed to repair Scallywags Pirate Adventures have finally been located and are expected to arrive within a day or so.

Should the weather permit, he added most of the boat will be put back together in about two weeks.

He said the goal is to have Scallywags sailing around the Bayfront by mid-June, and people can expect a special celebration to take place on board this sailing season.

“This is our 10th anniversary, so we’re going to do a birthday party, all-themed pirate-wise, and that will be all scheduled on our website. You can also see it on our Facebook page once we get to that point — that’s going to be held sometime in August,” Sedney said.

You can stay up-to-date with what’s happening with Scallywags on their Facebook page.