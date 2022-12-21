Santa Claus came to town early and stopped by the Barber National Institute.

Mayor of the City of Erie, Joe Schember, surprised children dressed as Santa Claus while letting them sit on his lap, take pictures, and receive Christmas presents.

The mayor has participated in this event for over 30 years. He says it gets him in the true spirit of Christmas of loving and helping people. Especially, young kids.

“It’s amazing when we walk into the rooms and see the kids just light up and get excited, it’s really neat. They love coming up and sitting on my lap and getting their present, it’s really neat,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

The children gave Mayor Schember a gift in return, playing the piano and singing jingle bells with Santa.