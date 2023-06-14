A member of the JET 24 Action News family was honored posthumously by the Erie County Council.

A proclamation was made for Scott Bremner to celebrate his legacy of journalism and charm.

In the recognition, the council noted his broadcast career, which included his thoughts from under-the-hat narratives for which he won several Emmy awards.

Also in the proclamation were references to the multiple sports leagues he took part in throughout his time in Erie as well as his friendly nature and commitment to the community.

“Scott Bremner was a TV local icon. I remember as a young man seeing him on TV, at the news desk. And you know, lately he was on an a.m. talk show in the morning, and I did wake up in the morning and I had my coffee and bagel, and I was with Scott and his talk show host. So we’re going to miss him,” said an Erie resident.

Scott Bremner was 63 years old when he passed in early May.