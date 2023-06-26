Scott Enterprises is looking for a number of new employees to fill open positions.

On Monday, they held a walk-in job fair at CareerLink on Sassafras Street. Scott Enterprises has positions available at all 20 of its locations.

They are now looking for housekeepers, laundry attendants and front desk agents. At Splash Lagoon, they’re looking for lifeguards and guest service agents.

“I think it’s just important to just get out there and get to see people. They are coming into CareerLink, coming here looking for jobs, so we are just trying to get out here and get people as they are walking in just to raise awareness that we have these positions available and just talking to them one on one and giving them a chance that they would not otherwise have,” said Tiffanie Fry, Scott Enterprises corporate recruiter.

The recruiter added they made a few hires during Monday’s job fair.