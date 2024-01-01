Members of a local organization are diving into Erie’s Bayfront to continue an annual tradition of at least 30 years.

A tradition of at least 30 years continued Monday morning at Dobbins Landing where members of the Blue Dolphin Skin Divers Club took a dive in Erie’s Bayfront.

While in the water, divers have the opportunity to discover unique findings.

“There’s been guns found, there’s been old bottles, all that kind of thing. There’s people that dive Lake Pleasant. We do a lot of training dives at Lake Pleasant, and they’ve found a wooly mammoth that’s in the Smithsonian, skeletal remains of a wooly mammoth out there,” said Jacob Hicks, vice president of the Blue Dolphin Skin Divers.

But they also often help to keep Erie’s Bayfront clean.

“One thing that most scuba divers will do is pull any trash out of the water they find, that’s one thing they do,” Hicks added.

One participant says the event allows divers to keep improving their skills.

“It helps keep you in practice all year long, even if there’s ice. There’s a few of us that are ice certified, so you continue just to practice and get your skills better,” Randy Knoll, diver.

The divers wear special attire in the water that makes the cold temperatures more tolerable.

“A lot of the guys are diving what they call ‘dry.’ It’s a dry suit, so you’re wearing an insulating layer and then basically a waterproof suit. you have to manage the air inside that suit when you’re underwater,” Hicks said.

Knoll said the event allows him to disconnect and appreciate what is in front of him.

“My cellphone doesn’t work underwater. It’s quiet and you get to see something that most people have to see in pictures or videos, but here, we’re able to go down and see the shipwrecks and the history that we have out in the lake first hand,” Knoll said.