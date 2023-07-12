The search for Michael Burham continues as police work with urgency to make progress on the investigation.

It’s now day six in the manhunt for escaped murder suspect Michael Burham and he remains on the run.

While authorities continue their investigation, the public remains on edge not knowing Burham’s whereabouts.

Investigators have received more than 500 tips from the community in their efforts to track down burham.

The search for escaped prisoner Michael Burnham intensified Wednesday.

Police said they have even more confidence now through new evidence that Burham is armed and incredibly dangerous.

“I would say that I have even more concern than I had a few days ago,” said Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police.

It’s making community members feel uneasy. Hopeful that life can go back to normal soon.

“Our biggest thoughts are our kids. We take them out to the park, but we’re nervous to come out just for the fact that. . . Where is he? Is he just going to pop up in the middle of town or is he going to just go crazy and do something stupid?” said David Cox, a concerned parent.

As police continue the manhunt, they revealed new information on the investigation.

For starters, they are working on DNA testing the supplies found at various campsites thought to have been left by Burham. Police said one campsite has been ruled out.

Police also said they have reason to believe a drone had been in the air close to the prison grounds.

“Just prior to his escape, there had been a drone flying in that area. It could be that there is a perfectly innocent and reasonable explanation, it could also be that it was somehow connected to his escape,” Lt. Col. Bivens said.

Bivens also confirmed that several people are being interviewed who are suspected of being an accomplice of Burham, solidifying their belief that he may have received help.

Police said they appreciate the national attention this is getting; they want everyone in the country to memorize Burham’s face.

“He should be uncomfortable with the manhunt that is going on. As I said, we will capture him.” Lt. Col. George Bivens went on to say.

Police are asking locals to regularly comb through your personal home security footage to look for any suspicious activity.