As the weather heats up, one popular summertime attraction at Presque Isle State Park is gaining traction.

Lou Kwiatkowski, the co-owner of Yellow Bike, said the business always depends on the weather and added that the first two weeks of June were not great for business.

However, in the last few days, business really picked up.

He added the middle of June to the end of August is usually when business gets going for the season.

“As the business picks up, it’s great for not only business itself, but it’s great for our employees that we are able to keep more people on hand each day so they are getting more hours and the kids like it a lot better,” said Kwiatkowski.

Kwiatkowski said they are getting a mix of families and groups of friends coming in to rent bikes.