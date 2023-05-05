As the weather warms up, business heats up on the waterfront.

This week unofficially kicks off the start of waterfront season. It’s starting to feel like summer, and warm weather means good profits.

Business is very good for Oliver’s Beer Garden as Friday marked their first day of the season.

“I think it’s super great. I think that Erie is awake for the summer. I think that it’s great that people are traveling, they’re getting out more. The warmer temperatures, it means more revenue for our local businesses in the area,” said Jamie Forinash, general manager, Oliver’s Beer Garden.

And its a great kickoff to summer.

“It’s super great. I think we’re going to have a great season. I think that all of the local Erie business are going to have a wonderful year. It’s a great kickoff to summer,” said Forinash.

The Sloppy Duck Saloon owner Dave Litz Jr. says business goes from zero to 100, but he is not complaining.

“Well it’s pretty important. We’re on the waterfront, we get a lot of tourists and people from up on the hill. And they want to be outside, everybody’s ready to be outside. The winter has been too long,” said Litz.

Litz says business gets really good once his outdoor area opens.