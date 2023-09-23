(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie SeaWolves have announced the schedule for their Eastern League Championship Series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

The excitement is real for the Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers after winning their series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels and advancing to their second straight Eastern League Championship Series.

The best of three series is set to begin Sunday, September 24 with the SeaWolves hitting the road to take on the Rumble Ponies.

Back at UPMC Park, the SeaWolves will be hosting a free watch party in the UPMC Stadium Club with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the game starting at 5:35 p.m. which will be shown on Stadium Club TV’s and the UPMC Park video board.

Guests will be able to enjoy a full club menu and specials on Smith’s hot dogs for $3 and 16 oz. draft beers for $4. There will also be a raffle for prizes, including autographed items, benefitting the SeaWolves Community Fund along with other prize giveaways throughout the event.

Games two and three of the series will be at UPMC Park on Tuesday Tuesday, September 26 and Wednesday, September 27 (if necessary) and will each start at 6:35 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Ticket prices for the game will be the same as previous games with Upper Box Seats available for $12 in advance or online and $15 on the day of the game. Lower Box Seats are available for $15 in advance or $18 on the day of the game. Stadium Club seats are $49 and include access to a 90-minute buffet while availability remains.

Bud Light Party Decks boxes are also available starting at $360 for 20 guests.

Fans who purchased tickets for Game Three of the concluded Southwest Division Series may exchange those tickets for either game of the Championship Series or any 2024 regular season game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability.

The first 1,500 fans at each game of the Championship Series will receive a SeaWolves Howl Towel thanks to UPMC & Ariens.

Tickets can be purchased on the SeaWolves website, the Sunday Watch Party or the UPMC Park box office which opens Monday, September 25 at 10 a.m.