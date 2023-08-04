The Erie SeaWolves are celebrating the ‘Erie-est’ weekend. Friday and Saturday, the ball park’s theme is things Erie, Pennsylvania.

The team will be playing as a food icon, the ‘Erie Pepperoni Balls,’ and promoting what it’s like to be an Erieite.

Friday night, there will fireworks after the game, and Saturday, the first 1,000 fans will receive a free James Connor bobblehead.

“We try to think of new things to do. This is probably a promotion that is here to stay for a long time. The response has just been tremendous. We put the hats on sale back in March and we sold just a ton of hats right out of the gate. The fans have embraced it so far and we want to give back to the community and this is a way of celebrating everything that is good about Erie, Pennsylvania,” said Greg Gania, assistant general manager of the Erie SeaWolves.

Other merchandise will be available like pepperoni baseballs, hats and shirts.