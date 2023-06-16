An Erie summertime favorite is back on the water Friday.

The Scallywags Adventure Ship sailed into the bay Friday morning. This comes after the ship was damaged shortly before its season was slated to begin. The ship was grounded while repairs were made.

Recently, the U.S. Coast Guard inspected the vessel, both the repairs and the hull, to clear it for the water.

While the Coast Guard inspected the ship, they also inspected life jackets and other equipment and ran safety drills with the crew. It has been more than a month in the making, but the local pirate-themed ship is finally back on the water.

“Well, it means a lot to us because you know we were supposed to open about a month ago and the crew and I have been chomping at the bit to get back on board, going out, entertaining people, and doing what we do best,” said Rodger Dobry, Scallywags captain & entertainment director.

The Scallywags embarked on its first cruise for this season Friday morning, it was a pirate adventure show for children and families.