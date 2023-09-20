One local food pantry has been awarded over $40,000 to help fight hunger in our community.

The Shapiro administration recently awarded $1.6 million to 39 state-wide food banks, pantries and soup kitchens. The Second Harvest Food Bank in Erie County received $41,000.

That money is provided through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) Reach and Resiliency Grants. The grants recognize September as Hunger Action Month.

According to state officials, the grants demonstrate the Shapiro administration’s commitment to fighting hunger and food insecurity and increasing access to healthy food for Pennsylvanians, wherever they live.

The Center for Family Services in Crawford County was also awarded nearly $49,000 through the grant.