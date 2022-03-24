Thousands of pounds of meats and cheeses have been donated for a number of regional food banks, including Erie’s Second Harvest Food Bank.

This is the fourth year of the Families Helping Families program. The program is a partnership between Giant Eagle and the Philadelphia-based food processor Dietz and Watson.

It provided a lot of food at a time when families may be struggling to make ends meet and it seems to have grown year after year.

“For us, we’re thrilled to be here. We are donating more than 30,000 pounds over the six food banks that Giant Eagle supports,” said Michelle Helena Denk, Dietz and Watson.

The project waits until after Christmas to get underway because donations can fall off after the holidays.