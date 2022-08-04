The Second Harvest Food Bank is working to help more people who are struggling to pay for bills and groceries.

New guidelines by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture have increased funding for those in need of food assistance.

Under the previous guidelines, a one-person household could make nearly $20,000 annually or less to qualify.

Starting July 1, a one-person household is now able to make about $25,000 or less to receive assistance. That is more than a $5,000 difference.

Representatives say you can donate to Second Harvest on Erie Gives Day on August 9.