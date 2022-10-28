Second Harvest Food Bank volunteers are picking apples at a local farm on Friday.

At Boyce Farms in Girard, volunteers are gleaning, picking apples for those in need.

It’s a Second Harvest Food Bank initiative to connect residents with fresh produce. Volunteers are picking a variety of apples, including red delicious.

One volunteer said it’s great to get outside and help people in the community.

“Well actually this is my first time doing this, but when I heard about the gleaning I just thought it was great to be able to provide fresh produce for people. Everyone should have access to that, so I’m glad to do it,” said Chris Stuart, volunteer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are more opportunities to volunteer with Second Harvest Food Bank. Click here to learn more.