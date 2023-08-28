One local nonprofit organization has a fun way to say thank you to its volunteers.

On Monday, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania held a volunteer appreciation luncheon. They say volunteers are the foundation of their organization.

Second Harvest Food Bank provides food to 11 counties. This yearly event is one way to express their gratitude for their hard work, dedication and sacrifice.

Last year, volunteers donated over 15,000 hours.

“Time is really the most valuable thing that you have to ever give, so we are grateful for the many volunteers that come here week after week, month after month, day after day to help us fulfill our mission,” said Karen Seggi, Second Harvest Food Bank of NWPA.

Seggi added volunteers help the food bank save money that can be used to provide more food to those in need.