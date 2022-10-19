The Second Harvest Food Bank celebrated its supporters that helped them carry out their mission during their 2022 Bread Box Awards.

After a two-year hiatus, the food bank awarded and recognized people in the community that have held food drives and fundraisers on their behalf. The groups received a certificate, as well as small and large plates for the first and second-place winners.

The food bank also gave out their Bread Box Award, which they said gets passed along like the Stanley Cup. The chief executive director said she is thankful for the continued support from the community and is happy to have the opportunity to acknowledge everyone involved.

“We’re the organization that’s making sure that no one in our area is hungry, and we do that through our network of agencies, but we can’t do it alone. We need the community support and this is our opportunity to personally thank those groups and individuals who support our mission through an event, food drive or fundraiser. We’re so grateful for their support,” said Karen Seggi, chief executive officer, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Seggi said she is grateful for the thousands of supporters of the food bank, and it’s a group effort to make sure our neighbors do not go hungry.